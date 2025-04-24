Modi’s Kanpur visit cancelled

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit to Kanpur on April 24 has been cancelled in the wake of the deadly terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which claimed 26 lives, including that of Shubham, a brave young man from Kanpur.

Modi was expected to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development projects worth over Rs 20,000 crore during the visit. However, considering the tragic loss of lives and the somber mood prevailing in the country, the event has been called off.

“As a mark of respect, it was considered appropriate to defer any celebratory or formal public engagement in Kanpur during this period of grief,” a statement said.

Despite the cancellation of the Kanpur visit, the Prime Minister will attend a pre-scheduled official programme in Madhubani, Bihar, on April 24, to mark Panchayati Raj Diwas. The event will see participation from people across the country via video conference.

PM Modi cut short his trip to Saudi Arabia and returned to India on Wednesday morning. Upon arrival, he held a high-level meeting at the Delhi airport with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

PM Modi was in Saudi Arabia when the Pahalgam attack took place, and he was briefed by Home Minister Amit Shah on the attack.