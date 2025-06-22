Modi’s motorcade makes way for ambulance

Bhubaneswar: The motorcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave way to an ambulance during his road show in Bhubaneswar. A video showed the convoy slowing down to allow the ambulance to overtake as people lined up on the road to catch a glimpse of the Prime Minister.

Modi was going to Janata Maidan to attend the first anniversary celebration of the BJP government in Odisha in a roadshow from Biju Patnaik International Airport here amid tight security. Thousands of people were standing on both sides of the road to greet him.

When the Prime Minister’s carcade came near the Kalinga Stadium here, an ambulance came on the same route and as the emergency vehicle was carrying a patient to the hospital, the PM’s convoy made way for it.