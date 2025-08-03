Modi's Swadeshi push amid global uncertainty

Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi onSaturday called on citizens to adopt the spirit of "Swadeshi" and support locally-made products, stressing that true service to the nation lies in promoting indigenous goods, especially amid "global economic uncertainties".

Addressing a public meeting in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi, Modi said, "As we talk about economic progress, I want to draw your attention to the current global scenario. "The world economy is facing instability and uncertainty. In such times, countries are focusing solely on their own interests. India, too, is on the path to becoming the world's third-largest economy and must remain alert to its own economic priorities."

The Prime Minister's renewed push for 'Swadeshi' (indigenous) comes amid the US announcing tariffs on exports from about 70 nations, including India. According to the White House order, India now faces tariffs of 25 per cent for its exports to the US.

Emphasising that farmers, small industries and employment for youths are the top-most priorities for the government, Modi said, "The government is doing everything possible in this direction. But as citizens, we too have responsibilities."

Calling for a national movement to support local products, the Prime Minister said, "This is not just about Modi saying it, every Indian should say this -- if we want India to become the third-largest economy, every political party and every leader, keeping aside their hesitations, must work in the nation's interest and awaken the spirit of Swadeshi among the people." He also urged people to be conscious consumers, saying, "Whatever we buy, we should ask ourselves -- has an Indian toiled to make this? If it has been made by the sweat of our people, with their skills, that product is Swadeshi for us. We must adopt the mantra of 'Vocal for Local'."

Making a special appeal to traders and shopkeepers, the Prime Minister said, "At a time when the world is going through uncertainty, let us take a pledge to sell only Swadeshi goods from our shops and markets. Promoting made in India goods will be the truest service to the country." With the festival and wedding seasons approaching, the prime minister encouraged people to ensure that all new purchases are made in India. He recalled how many citizens who were planning to hold wedding events abroad shifted them to India after his earlier appeal.

"The feeling of Swadeshi in every action will define our future. This will also be a true tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Only through collective effort can we fulfil the dream of a developed India," Modi said. The prime minister was addressing a massive public gathering on Saturday in Banauli village, Sevapuri, Varanasi. During his one-day visit to the city, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 52 projects worth around Rs 2,200 crore.

He also transferred Rs 20,500 crore directly into the bank accounts of over 9.70 crore farmers under the 20th installment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi scheme. A short film showcasing the success and impact of the scheme on farmers was also screened during the event. The PM highlighted the government's farmer-centric policies in detail. He said the government is constantly working for the well-being of farmers. Under previous governments, promises made in the name of farmers were rarely fulfilled, but the BJP government delivers what it promises, he said. He cited the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi as proof of the government's firm commitment and recalled how opposition parties like the Samajwadi Party and Congress had spread rumours in 2019, claiming the scheme would stop after elections or the money would be taken back.

"Has a single installment stopped over the years? The PM-KISAN scheme is running without any break," he said.

Presenting data, he shared that nearly Rs 3.75 lakh crore has been transferred directly to farmers' accounts so far. In Uttar Pradesh alone, 2.5 crore farmers have received over Rs 90,000 crore, while farmers from Kashi have got Rs 900 crore. Modi emphasised the transparency of the scheme, saying there are no cuts, commissions or middlemen. "We have created a permanent system where there's no leakage and no one can steal the rights of the poor," he added.

Referring to his development mantra, "the more backward someone is, the higher the priority", the PM spoke about the newly approved PM Dhan Dhanya Agriculture Scheme, which will focus on underdeveloped districts with lower crop production and income.