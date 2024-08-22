  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Modi's trip to Ukraine an important one: US

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at the airport, in Warsaw on Wednesday
x

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi being welcomed upon his arrival at the airport, in Warsaw on Wednesday

Highlights

PM arrives in Warsaw, says Poland visit will add momentum to bilateral friendship

New Delhi: The US on Wednesday described Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine on August 23 as "important" that comes around six weeks after his trip to Moscow.

Richard R Verma, the US Deputy Secretary of State for Management and Resources, at the same time noted that Washington understands India's "long relationship" with Russia.

The prime minister will be in Kyiv for around seven hours on Friday. The prime minister is scheduled to hold one-on-one and delegation-level talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with a focus on finding a peaceful resolution of the Ukraine conflict.

"I am delighted about this visit. I think this is an important visit -- Poland and Ukraine," Verma said at an interactive session at the Centre for Social and Economic Progress in Delhi.

The senior Biden administration official said he appreciated PM Modi's previous comments that it is not an era of war and it is time for peace. "We understand India's long relationship with Russia and India has to make its own determinations about where it wants to be on the scale," Verma said. The former US ambassador to India added "this is a very consequential period for defence of liberty, freedom and rule of law".

Modi said his maiden visit to Poland will add momentum to the bilateral friendship and benefit the people of the two countries as he arrived here on the first leg of his two-nation visit .

Modi, who will meet Poland's President Andrzej Sebastian Duda and hold bilateral talks with Prime Minister Donald Tusk, said he was looking forward to the various programmes in the Polish capital here. The Indian community members in Poland gave a warm welcome to Prime Minister Modi when he arrived at the hotel where Polish and Indian artists performed the vibrant cultural dance from Gujarat.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X