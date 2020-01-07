Trending :
Mohan Babu, family members meet PM Modi

Mohan Babu, family members meet PM ModiActor M Mohan Babu along with family meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence in New Delhi Monday
Highlights

Prominent Tollywood actor and former Rajya Sabha MP who is now a key leader in the YSR Congress party, Manchu Mohan Babu, met Prime Minister Narendra...

New Delhi: Prominent Tollywood actor and former Rajya Sabha MP who is now a key leader in the YSR Congress party, Manchu Mohan Babu, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday.

During this visit, he was accompanied by his son Manchu Vishnu, daughter Lakshmi Prasanna and daughter-in-law Viranica Reddy.

The meeting lasted approximately 45 minutes. They had discussed several key issues during this visit.

Reportedly Modi had invited Mohan Babu and his family to join the BJP.

However, speaking to the media after meeting Amit Shah on Monday evening, Mohan Babu denied any political implications to the meeting claiming it was just a personal visit.

Manchu Vishnu who accompanied his sister Lakshmi and wife Viranica Reddy added that they suggested to the Prime Minister to meet South Indian actors too as he did with Bollywood.

The Central government had earlier appointed Manchu Lakshmi as the brand ambassador for the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

Before 2019 elections, Mohan Babu joined the YSR Congress party in the presence of party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He and his family members campaigned State-wide on behalf of the YSR Congress Party candidates.

