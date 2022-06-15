Monsoon likely to enter Odisha within 48 hrs

Bhubaneswar: Indian Meteorological Department, Bhubaneswar centre predicted that monsoon will enter Odisha within 48 hrs. Conditions are favourable for the southwest monsoon over Odisha.

However, pre-monsoon rains have started in some parts of the State on Tuesday in Balasore, Keonjhar, Angul, Jajpur, Nayagarh districts which is badly needed for this unbearable heatwave.

16 districts of the State have been given a yellow warning to witness thunderstorms with lightning. Bhubaneswar to witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain as IMD predicted.