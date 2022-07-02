Monsoon session of Odisha Assembly begins

Bhubaneswar: The monsoon session of the Odisha Legislative Assembly began on Saturday wherein Bikram Keshari Arukha took the chair as the new Speaker of the House.

As the session began, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik moved a condolence motion in the Assembly mourning the death of former MLA from Balliguda Assembly constituency Surendra Nath Kanhar.

The motion was supported by opposition deputy leader Bishnu Charan Sethi, Congress legislative party leader Narasingha Mishra and CPI (M) leader Laxman Munda.

The Assembly conducted the listed business for the day after the house condoled the demise of the former MLA.

Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari presented the full-fledged budget for FY 2022-23.