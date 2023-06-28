Monsoon Session of Parliament from July 17

New Delhi: The monsoon session of Parliament will start from July 17 in the new Parliament building. The session would conclude on August 10 according to the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs.

This session assumes importance as several economic bills like the National Financial Information Registry (NFIR), insolvency, data protection, and others bills are to be discussed in the house in this session, said sources.

The house may see a stormy session as the Delhi ordinance issue will be brought up for discussion. The bill that will be tabled is to replace Union government's ordinance will give more powers to Lieutenant Governor. While the AAP president and Delhi Chief Minister Aravind Kejriwal has been protesting against the ordinance, the Congress party has not yet taken a stand on this. Congress had earlier said that it would decide on whether to support AAP on the issue or not when the ordinance is discussed in the house.

Reports said that some work related to the new parliament building is still pending and that if the pending work is completed in the next few days before the commencement of session, the monsoon session might be held in the new Parliament building which was inaugurated on May 28 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.