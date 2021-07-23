Monsoon session of Parliament: Lok Sabha Speaker's reprimand to MPs

New Delhi :The Monsoon Session of Parliament is going on, although the proceedings are being disrupted due to the uproar on the issue of Pegasus, Inflation, Covid.The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has appealed in the House today. He said that the MPs should show seriousness on the subject of Covid.The discussion in the house on Covid and vaccination is serious.The country wants to know what is the position of India in vaccination.

Birla also objected to the members not applying masks and he also appealed to Wear a mask, because the corona crisis is still going on. What message will be sent to the country if you do not wear masks?The public has elected you and sent it, it is your responsibility to discuss topics like Covid-vaccination.Uproar and placards by opening the mask is not appropriate at all.All MPs should follow the Covid guidelines. I am ready to discuss any topic.

The monsoon session of Parliament has so far been badly affected due to the uproar by the opposition.Even today, due to the uproar by the opposition MPs, the proceedings of both the houses- Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha had to be adjourned.Rajya Sabha was adjourned till noon due to uproar by members of various parties including Trinamool Congress.