More pilgrims take bath in Triveni Sangam

Mahakumbh Nagar: The Maha Kumbh is celebrated every 144 years. The Maha Kumbh-2025 is the first Maha Kumbh celebrated after India gained its independence and is all set to script history on the last day of the Maha Kumbh-2025 on Wednesday, with 65 crore people from across the country taking a holy dip in the sacred rivers of Ganga, Yamuna and invisible Saraswathi, at Triveni Sangam.

The participation of 65 crore people is not only the largest sea of humanity ever participated in a spiritual congregation on the earth known so far, but it has also broken another record that the total number of devotees who took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam is surpassing the total number of electorate voted in the country in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024. On Tuesday, the total number of pilgrims by 8 PM stood at over 1.24 crore and so far the total number of pilgrims who took a holy dip in Sangam till February 24 was 63.36 crore. Thus, making the total number of pilgrims taking sacred bath crossing 64. 60 crore as against the total electorate voted in the Lok Sabha elections of 2024, which stood at 64.64 crore.

Addressing the motion of thanks to the Governor's Budget speech, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Das said that as against 110 crore adherents of Sanathan Dharma in the country, approximately 65 crore are expected to take a holy dip at Triveni Sangam. In line with the Chief Minister's statement in the UP State Assembly, on Tuesday, the total number has already crossed 64.60 crore, and on Mahashivaratri, falling on Wednesday, the total number is expected to cross 65 crore.