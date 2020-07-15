MoS PMO Jitendra Singh goes into quarantine

New Delhi: Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Tuesday said he has gone into self-quarantine, after Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief, who had accompanied him to an official tour, tested positive for coronavirus.

"Have gone into self-quarantine with immediate effect from 4 PM today, after receiving the news about #Corona positive test of J&K BJP President Sh Ravinder Raina who had accompanied us from Srinagar to Bandipora on 12th July," the minister tweeted.

Singh, Minister of State for Personnel, had visited the house of his party colleague Waseem Bari, who along with his father and brother were shot dead by terrorist in North Kashmir''s Bandipora last week.

All lawmakers who attended a Parliamentary Committee meeting a few days back have been asked to go into self-quarantine for seven days.

MP Rajeev Chandrasekhar took to Twitter to say that he will be quarantining himself for a week after a staff member of the Committee Secretariat tested positive for the coronavirus. Chandrasekhar was one of the MPs who attended the PAC meeting.