New Delhi: The Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) on Wednesday launched the well-known 'Incredible India' initiative as well as the 'Travel for Life' campaign on World Tourism Day 2023. According to the Ministry of Tourism, the campaign has begun in Delhi Metro, with vibrant graphics on the outside as well as the inside of selected Yellow and Blue line metro trains.

The incredible flag-off event commenced on September 27th at 8:15 a.m. at Dwarka Sector 21 Metro Station. Ajay Bhatt, Minister of State for Tourism and Defense, flagged off the Delhi Metro train, which was decked with eye-catching visuals inside and out, embodying the essence of the 'Travel for Life' campaign.

The event attracted various stakeholders and distinguished guests, including PIB representatives, travel trade media, Incredible India tourist guides, tour operators, and travel agents. Additionally, members of Delhi Metro Management, enthusiastic students of the Youth Tourism Club, and senior officials of the Ministry of Tourism were also present at the event.

Bhatt, speaking on the occasion, highlighted the importance of the 'Travel for Life' campaign and emphasized its alignment with PM Modi's vision of encouraging individuals to explore the vast and diverse world around them. He also underlined the necessity of keeping a clean environment when traveling and that responsible tourism entails leaving a good influence everywhere one travels. According to Bhatt, the Prime Minister's "Journey for Life '' intends to help mankind discover the universe. We are currently in March, so note the number of slogans written here. The Travel for Life mission, as articulated above, has gained worldwide support. Because we will always travel to clean areas, we should keep our surroundings clean. This mission requires collaboration in areas such as introduction, cultural knowledge sharing, and so on.

The campaign invites travelers to promote collaboration and cultural exchange while traveling through different destinations. The 'Travel for Life' initiative conveys the message of promoting responsible and sustainable tourism. Through eye-catching visuals and thought-provoking slogans displayed inside and outside Delhi Metro trains, it aims to inspire passengers to explore the world while being conscious of the environment and local cultures.