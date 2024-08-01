Live
Just In
Mother pays with life for son’s misdeeds
Mental stress due to son’s misdeeds forced the parents to take a decision to end their lives.
Berhampur : Mental stress due to son’s misdeeds forced the parents to take a decision to end their lives. Both of them attempted suicide by consuming poison. But when the mother died, the father survived the attempt and is on a hospital bed.
S Damayanti Dora of Goutami village under Berhampur Sadar police station limits died after consuming poison and her husband, S Mukunda Dora, a retired Amin, has been admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here and is in a serious condition. They had consumed poison on Tuesday morning.
The neighbours and relatives reached their house after they were informed about the incident. But, by that time, Damayanti breathed her last and Mukunda was lying in a serious condition.
Mukunda was immediately rushed to Adapada Community Health Centre and later shifted to MKCG Hospital.
Damayanti’s body was taken for cremation by the relatives. But police reached the cremation ground, seized the woman’s half-burnt body and sent it for post-mortem. Police have started an investigation into the entire episode.
Police said their son S Lulu Kumar Dora had reportedly collected huge amounts of money from various individuals promising them jobs and then disappeared from the village.
People who had given him money were repeatedly visiting the couple’s house and pressuring them to ask their son to return the money.