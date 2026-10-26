MP BJP to hold rallies in three cities under 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh BJP will organise rallies in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, targeting participation of around one lakh people, under its 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' campaign amid a political confrontation with Congress over the electoral roll issue and the targeting of democratic institutions.

The announcement was made by state BJP president Hemant Khandelwal after a meeting of the party's Core Committee at Chief Minister Mohan Yadav's residence on Monday.

The meeting was attended by state BJP in-charge Biplab Kumar Deb, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and now Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, senior Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya and other senior party leaders.

"Large-scale rallies will be organised in Bhopal, Indore and Jabalpur, with a target of around one lakh participants," Khandelwal told IANS.

He said programmes would also be held at all district headquarters to spread the campaign's message across the state.

The dates and venues of the proposed rallies have not been announced.

The BJP's campaign comes amid a dispute between the ruling party and opposition Congress over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. The Congress has raised concerns over the revision exercise and alleged that it could affect electoral transparency, while the BJP has sought to counter the Opposition's allegations through its own political campaign.

The Congress party has been demanding accountability over the electoral roll revision process and raising concerns about the functioning of democratic institutions.

The BJP's proposed rallies are aimed at mobilising party workers and supporters across Madhya Pradesh around its counter-narrative.

The Core Committee also discussed the selection of a candidate for the vacant Rajya Sabha seat from Madhya Pradesh. Khandelwal said four to five names, including potential candidates from within and outside the state, were discussed.

The committee agreed to prepare a panel of four to five names and forward it to the party's central leadership for a final decision, he said.

Preparations for programmes marking the birth anniversary of tribal icon Bhagwan Birsa Munda on November 15 were also discussed.

The meeting deliberated on improving coordination between the state government and the Centre to ensure that Madhya Pradesh receives maximum benefits from Central government schemes.

Under the proposed arrangement, one MP would be linked to each Union ministry to facilitate coordination among state ministers, parliamentarians and officials. The committee also discussed plans to publicise the state government's achievements as it completes three years in office.

A proposal to make details of the work of ministers, MLAs and MPs available on a public portal was considered.

The committee passed a resolution condemning Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi's late father. The Uniform Civil Code was also discussed at the meeting, Khandelwal said.



