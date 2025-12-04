MP boasts 32 cheetahs in just three years: CM Yadav

Bhopal: As the number of cheetahs has risen to 32 in three years in Madhya Pradesh, India celebrated the International Cheetah Day with renewed commitment to conservation, awareness, and habitat protection for the world’s fastest land animal.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav shared a message on X, congratulating citizens on International Cheetah Day. He highlighted that the Cheetah Project, initiated in the state under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has opened a new chapter in India’s wildlife conservation journey.

The Chief Minister announced that the cheetah population in Madhya Pradesh has now risen to 32, reaffirming the state’s commitment to ensuring that all wildlife remains safe and protected.

The day aims to highlight the challenges facing cheetahs globally, including population decline, habitat loss, and poaching, while encouraging international cooperation to safeguard the species.

In Madhya Pradesh, the authorities have been continuously monitoring cheetahs, and this will be strengthened using advanced radio tracking systems and dedicated field teams.

These measures are intended to ensure the safety and smooth adaptation of the cheetah family living in the wild.

An official also confirmed that this year’s International Cheetah Day event will be held in the Parond Forest area of Kuno National Park, a designated tourist zone. Authorities expect that the presence of cheetahs in this region will boost ecotourism and enhance public engagement with Project Cheetah.

PM Modi marked the occasion with a message on X, extending his wishes to wildlife enthusiasts and conservationists.

He wrote that Project Cheetah, launched three years ago, was envisioned to protect the species and restore ecosystems where cheetahs can thrive.

The initiative, he said, also reflects India’s effort to revive its lost ecological heritage and strengthen biodiversity.

The Prime Minister noted with pride that several cheetahs in the country today were born on Indian soil, signalling early success in the reintroduction programme.

As India observes International Cheetah Day, conservationists emphasise that sustained monitoring, community involvement, and habitat protection will be crucial to securing a long-term future for the species.