MP budget to fulfill aspirations of the people, says CM Mohan Yadav

Bhopal: Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Sunday said the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government has prepared its annual budget for the financial year 2025-26, which will fulfil the aspirations of the people.

The budget session will commence on Monday. The budget will be presented on March 12 by Deputy CM and Finance Minister Jagdish Devda.

During an interaction with media persons, Chief Minister Yadav said that all necessary preparations have been completed. He said the upcoming budget will be a milestone in the growth of Madhya Pradesh.

"The Madhya Pradesh government is working to fulfill the aspirations of the people. The upcoming budget session will prove to be a milestone in the development of the state, the CM said.

"We have set a complete roadmap on the basis of works done in various departments the past year. The state government is working to meet the challenges, therefore, the budget has been prepared considering the public aspirations," Chief Minister Yadav added.

The 15-day budget session will begin with an address by Governor Mangu Bhai Patel and will continue until March 24. The session will only have nine sitting days, with six days of recess.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led government is likely to present as many as five key bills during this session for discussion and approval from the House.

The state government will present its first full budget in the Vidhan Sabha, commencing with the Governor’s address. From March 11 to 13, the House will hold meetings and discussions on bills.

The House proceedings will be adjourned from March 14 to 16. The House will then sit again from March 17 to March 18. A holiday will be observed on March 19 for Rang Panchami.

House proceedings will continue on March 20 and 21, followed by another recess on March 22 and 23. The final day of the House proceedings will be March 24.

Chief Minister Yadav, along with Chief Secretary Anurag Jain and Assembly Secretary Avdhesh Pratap Singh, reviewed the preparations during a meeting on Friday.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Yadav instructed officials to ensure that responses to questions and attention motions should be fact-based and logically put before the House.

He also issued necessary directives regarding pending zero-hour matters, incomplete responses, assurances, and recommendations of the Public Accounts Committee (CAG).

The Opposition Congress is also prepared to corner Chief Minister Mohan Yadav-led government during the budget session. Unemployment, crime against women, state's law and order situation, and farmers' issues are likely to be the key issues the Congress will raise in the House.