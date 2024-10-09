MP CM to launch ‘Awas Sakhi’ app

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will launch the mobile app ‘Awas Sakhi’ and ‘Gram Sadak Survey and Planning’ of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural (PMAY-R) during an event ‘Gram Vikas Sammelan’ in Sehor.

During the event, Chief Minister Yadav will lay the foundation stone of 500 kms of roads approved under the Pradhan Mantri Grameen Sadak Yojana (PMGSY).

He will also transfer the loan amount of Rs 150 crore (under the community investment policy) to the Self-Help Groups with a single click, according to the public relations department of the state government.

Besides, as many as eight processing units and 100 community training centres will be dedicated to the people. Meanwhile, approval will also be given for the establishment of five new Rural Self Employment Training Institutes (RSETIs).

On this occasion, a bonus amount of Rs 2.70 crore will be distributed to 52,818 tendu leaf collectors of Sehore district and a grant of Rs 1,04,27,000 for 2,90,000 bamboo plants will be distributed to 215 beneficiaries under the Bamboo Mission Scheme of the Madhya Pradesh government.

Former Chief Minister and Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who represented Budhni Assembly constituency that falls under Sehore district, and is currently the Lok Sabha MP from Vidisha, will also be present during the event.

Later, as a part of the event, CM Yadav and Union Minister Chouhan will participate in a roadshow in Bhairunda area in Sehore.

A grand welcome will be given by the city’s business, social, and cultural institutions as well as citizens.

Other dignitaries who will be present on this occasion are Rural Development Minister Prahlad Singh Patel, Revenue Minister Karan Singh Verma, Minister of State for Backward Class Welfare (Independent Charge) Krishna Gaur, Union Minister of State for Rural Development and Communications Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani etc.