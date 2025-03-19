MP CM's visit to Karila Dham takes unexpected turn

Ashoknagar (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, fresh from his visit to the revered Maa Janaki Temple, also known as Karila Dham, found himself in an unexpected situation. As he was addressing the media after descending the temple’s staircase, the unthinkable happened -- the staircase gave way under the collective weight of the crowd.

A gasp swept through the gathering, but fortunately, no one was injured in the mishap.

A video of the incident immediately went viral on social media. The CM and others quickly regained their composure, brushing off the incident as an unplanned twist in their spiritual visit. After the momentary chaos, the programme continued without delay.

The Chief Minister joined the public on a stage near the temple, where local representatives presented an ambitious vision for the area. Among their demands was the transformation of Mata Janaki Dham into a grand cultural site, ‘Karila Lok’, complete with modern amenities like a large hotel, a helipad, and travel-related facilities.

They also called for stricter regulations, including banning liquor sales around the temple premises to emphasise the sacredness of the site. The timing of the CM’s visit coincided with the vibrant three-day Rangpanchami fair in the region.

Having arrived around 11:40 a.m., Dr Yadav made sure to immerse himself in the festivities. His presence was marked by rituals, including worshipping at the temple and addressing the crowd of devotees. True to his reputation for supporting local traditions, he announced an additional Rs 1 crore grant for the fair.

A highlight of the fair was the reopening of the historic cave believed to be the birthplace of Luv and Kush, sons of Lord Ram, after being closed for an entire year. It is believed both were born on Rangpanchami at Maharshi Valmiki’s (the celebrated legendary sage, poet, and author of the epic Ramayana) ashram, which was also there.

Devotees flocked to the cave, which would remain open for 24 hours before being sealed again.



