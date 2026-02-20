Police constable suspended in Kaushambi for alleged extortion

A constable posted at Sandipan Ghat police station here has been suspended over his alleged involvement in extortion and smuggling, a senior official said.

The action was taken following a departmental inquiry into allegations that Constable Ashish Kushwaha was providing protection to criminals, leaking confidential information, and engaging in illegal collection of money and smuggling activities at the police station level, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kumar said.

The SP said the probe into the allegations was assigned to Circle Officer (Chayal) Abhishek Singh, who submitted his report on February 18. According to the inquiry report, Kushwaha was earlier posted at Kokhraj police station and was found to have links with persons having a criminal background.

His involvement in cases related to illegal extortion and smuggling also came to light during the investigation, Kumar said.

“Such acts reflect serious indiscipline and arbitrariness in a disciplined force like the police department,” the SP said.

Kushwaha was suspended late Wednesday night and directed not to leave the headquarters without prior permission, he added.