MP Raghav Chadha demanded removal of BJP in Manipur, imposition of President's Rule

New Delhi: Raghav Chadha, Rajya Sabha MP from the Aam Aadmi Party, made the demand in the midst of a political uproar over Manipur violence and naked parades of women that we demand that the BJP government in Manipur be removed and President's rule be imposed. In the same way that Honourable Prime Minister Modi demanded in February 2017 for Manipur.

AAP MP Raghav Chadha went on to say that Manipur is on fire, and that terrible footage has surfaced. The government should discuss this, why are they running away? Despite the fact that the state has a dual engine government, there is a lot of violence going on. Manipur, on the other hand, is a vital part of our country but still its burning from several days. Brutal images and videos are being released from there. The government should have a discussion about this. Why is the government avoiding this discussion? There is a BJP government in Manipur and at the Centre, a double engine government is running but only double brutality is visible.

At the same time, while criticising the Modi government, Raghav Chadha stated, "Today in the Rajya Sabha, all of us raised the issue of the ordinance together." We have also said that this is an unconstitutional ordinance that should be repealed.It should not be introduced or discussed in the House. We are certain that the Rajya Sabha Chairman would agree with us and ask the government to withdraw this ordinance.