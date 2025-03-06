MP Raghav Chadha invited to Harvard Kennedy School’s Global Leadership Program

New Delhi: Member of Parliament Raghav Chadha has been selected as a Young Global Leader (YGL) by the World Economic Forum (WEF), a prestigious recognition awarded to exceptional individuals under 40 who have demonstrated outstanding leadership and commitment to shaping a better future.

As part of this honour, Chadha has been invited to attend the Global Leadership and Public Policy for the 21st Century program at Harvard Kennedy School (HKS) in Boston and Cambridge from March 5 to 13.

The program brings together top politicians, policymakers, executives, and thought leaders for an intensive learning experience focused on global governance, leadership, and policy innovation.

HKS, renowned for training world-class leaders in governance, diplomacy, and administration, has designed this program to strengthen participants’ leadership, negotiation, and strategic decision-making skills. It features rigorous academic sessions, case studies, peer-to-peer learning, and interactions with Harvard’s distinguished faculty and global experts.

At a time when nations face critical challenges such as economic volatility, unemployment, climate change, energy crises, and widening social inequalities, the program equips leaders with cutting-edge insights, tools, and strategies to navigate complex policy landscapes and drive meaningful change. By blending theoretical knowledge with real-world applications, it ensures participants gain both a global perspective and practical problem-solving expertise.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Chadha said: "I am thrilled to be back at school. It is an honour to be selected for this prestigious program, and I am deeply grateful to both Harvard and the World Economic Forum for this opportunity. This is a unique chance to deepen my understanding of global leadership and policymaking while engaging with some of the brightest minds in governance and public affairs. It’s truly a ‘back to school’ moment for me, and I look forward to gaining new insights that will contribute to India’s policymaking landscape."

Chadha also emphasized the significance of applying global learnings to India’s policy framework: "I am eager to bring back valuable global perspectives to enhance policymaking in India. The world is increasingly interconnected, and learning from top policymakers and experts will help us craft better solutions to challenges that impact not just India but the world at large."

The WEF’s Young Global Leaders initiative plays a key role in shaping the next generation of global changemakers by providing transformational learning opportunities like this Harvard program. Through this experience, Chadha will refine his strategic decision-making, leadership, and governance skills, ensuring that his contributions to policymaking remain impactful, innovative, and globally informed.



