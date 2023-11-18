MP registers 74% voter turnout; 68% in second phase polls in Chhattisgarh

Bhopal/Raipur: Madhya Pradesh recorded a voter turnout of 73.72% till 5 pm on Friday, while Chhattisgarh saw 68.15% voters cast their votes in the second phase. Madhya Pradesh went to the polls to elect members for its 230-seat Assembly, while the second and the final phase of elections was held in Chhattisgarh for 70 constituencies on Friday.



An ITBP jawan was killed in an IED blast in Gariyaband district while providing security cover to a polling party which was on its way back from a remote village in the district. Gariyaband shares its border with Odisha and is close to Naxal-affected Bastar region. The Dimani Assembly constituency in Madhya Pradesh’s Morena district saw stone-pelting between two groups on Friday morning, leaving one person injured, the police said. The two states are witnessing a fierce contest between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party and the Opposition Congress.