MP: Shajapur railway station gets major upgrade under Amrit Bharat scheme

Shajapur: Passengers at Madhya Pradesh’s Shajapur Railway Station are now experiencing enhanced comfort and cleanliness, thanks to the launch of several new facilities under the Amrit Bharat Scheme. The initiative, aimed at improving infrastructure and services for passengers, has been well received by both locals and travellers.

One of the major highlights is the introduction of a high-tech and accessible toilet facility, ensuring cleanliness and hygiene for passengers. Additionally, the station's waiting room has been upgraded to an air-conditioned lounge, offering respite from the heat during the summer months. Improved seating arrangements, including ample chairs, have also been made, providing comfort to those waiting for their trains.

These upgrades were recently inaugurated, and the response from the public has been overwhelmingly positive. Passengers have praised the new amenities, stating that their journeys have now become more convenient and pleasant.

Station officials confirmed that these improvements were made with the passenger experience in mind.

"Our goal is to provide all essential facilities at the station so that passengers do not face any inconvenience," said a railway official. Along with the new amenities, the station already offers services such as food stalls, free Wi-Fi, and ATMs, further cementing its status as a modern, passenger-friendly facility.

Local residents and travellers have also welcomed the transformation.

Dilip, a Shajapur local, shared, "I want to thank the government for this. With food stalls, Wi-Fi, and ATMs, the railway station has become modern and convenient. It's a big change from earlier times."

Subodh, another local, said, "The high-tech washrooms and first-class waiting room are great additions. The station now has LED screens, water coolers, and comfortable seating."

Another passenger remarked, "This has made our journey much more comfortable. The difference is huge compared to the past. A lot of investment has gone into making this possible."

The Amrit Bharat Scheme focuses on affordable and high-quality travel experiences for people in the lower-income and lower-middle-income brackets. With the recent upgrades, Shajapur Railway Station is setting a new benchmark for small-town railway infrastructure.