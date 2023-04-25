Muktsar: CM Parkash Singh Badal dies at 95

Muktsar : Former Punjab Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal passed away on Tuesday at a private hospital in Mohali. He was 95. Badal is survived by son and SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal and daughter Parneet Kaur, who is married to former cabinet minister Adeish Partap Singh Kairon.

Badal was the oldest candidate in the electoral fray in the country in the state elections in 2022, but lost to AAP's first timer Gurmeet Singh Khudian. This was Badal's 13th Assembly election. He was the youngest sarpanch when got elected from Badal village in 1952. Besides, he became the youngest CM of the state in 1970. Further, he became the oldest CM in 2012. He has also the record of becoming the CM for five times from 1970-71, 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-17. Besides, he has remained member of Lok Sabha once, served as Union Agriculture Minister for a short stint as well.