Mumbai may cross 2,000 Covid cases a day: Aaditya

Mumbai: Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aditya Thackeray warns of a huge spike in Covid cases. "Last week Mumbai was reporting 150 Covid cases per day. Now, we are reporting around 2000 cases per day. Mumbai may cross 2000 per day cases today," Thackeray said.

Thackeray, Mayor Kishori Pednekar and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal attended a meeting today to discuss the prevailing COVID19 situation in the city.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope on Wednesday expressed concern over the rise in the number of fresh as well as active COVID-19 cases in the state, and termed it as an 'alarming situation'. On Tuesday, the state had 11,492 active cases.

On Wednesday, the number of active cases could rise over 20,000, he said. "The rise in active cases in the state is alarming," the minister said. He also expressed concern over the fast doubling rate of cases in the state, and the rising number of infections in Mumbai.

Several Maharashtra leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party MP Supriya Sule, two state ministers and at least one legislator, have tested positive for Covid-19.

Supriya Sule - daughter of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and cousin of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar - made the announcement vide social media on Wednesday. Her husband, Sadanand Sule has also tested positive.