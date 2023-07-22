Live
- Rashmika Mandanna Ups The Ante As She Tries The Barbie-Core Trend And Poses In The Washroom
- Thackeray assures all help, rehab, jobs to weeping survivors of Raigad tragedy
- National Mango Day 2023: History, Significance, and Fascinating Facts
- International Self Care Day 2023: Date, history, significance of the day
- National Parents’ Day 2023: This is how millennial parents can raise healthy and happy children
- 2nd Test, Day 2: India post 438 in first innings against West Indies
- These stats and milestones mean something to me when the team needs me: Virat Kohli
- I knew I had to score: Messi on last-minute winner in Inter Miami CF
- Alia recounts how her tryst with acting started from school with theatre
- ‘Hip Hop India’ breaks Guinness World Record for largest hip-hop performance
Mumbai rains: Heavy rains to continue for next 24 hours, orange alert issued
The Mumbai Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert as the rains are expected to continue further.
Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has been severely affected by heavy rains, causing flooding in many low-lying areas of the city and suburbs. The heavy rainfall started on Friday evening has resulted in roads resembling rivers, causing significant trouble for motorists.
Meanwhile, the Mumbai Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert as the rains are expected to continue further.
In the last 24 hours, the Santa Cruz region recorded the highest rainfall of 203.7 mm followed by Bandra 160.5 mm of rainfall, Vidyavihar 186 mm. Low-lying areas such as Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, and Chembur have been submerged while Pune, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra are also experiencing rainfall, with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in these areas in the next 24 hours.
Yavatmal town has also been affected by heavy rains, causing floodwater to enter houses in many areas and leading to suffering for the residents.