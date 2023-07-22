Mumbai rains: Heavy rains to continue for next 24 hours, orange alert issued

Mumbai, the capital of Maharashtra, has been severely affected by heavy rains, causing flooding in many low-lying areas of the city and suburbs. The heavy rainfall started on Friday evening has resulted in roads resembling rivers, causing significant trouble for motorists.



Meanwhile, the Mumbai Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert as the rains are expected to continue further.

In the last 24 hours, the Santa Cruz region recorded the highest rainfall of 203.7 mm followed by Bandra 160.5 mm of rainfall, Vidyavihar 186 mm. Low-lying areas such as Andheri, Kurla, Ghatkopar, and Chembur have been submerged while Pune, Konkan, and Madhya Maharashtra are also experiencing rainfall, with a possibility of heavy to very heavy rains in these areas in the next 24 hours.

Yavatmal town has also been affected by heavy rains, causing floodwater to enter houses in many areas and leading to suffering for the residents.