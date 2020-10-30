Munger violence: CISF report says local police fired first

Patna:The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has submitted a report on the October 26 violence in Bihar's Munger to its headquarters in Delhi and the Election Commission. It has stated that the local police fired first and when the situation went out of control, the CISF also fired later in the air.

When contacted, Jitendra Kumar, Additional Director General of Bihar Police, said that he has not received any report from the CISF.

"We are doing the investigation with a team headed by Magadh range Divisional Commissioner and the report will be submitted to the Election Commission in seven days," Kumar said.

IANS has a copy of the report prepared by the CISF. It says that an altercation took place between the local police and the devotees over the slow pace of the Goddess Durga immersion procession.

"Subsequently, some of the locals pelted stones on the police party. In retaliation, local police fired in the air. As a result, devotees got more angry and intensified the stone pelting.

"In view of the tense situation, a team of the CISF comprising 20 personnel and other para military forces were deployed there to restore peace.

"Since, there was heavy stone pelting from the other side and the situation was out of control, M. Gangaiah, a CISF personnel, fired 13 rounds from an Insas rifle in the air to control the situation. After firing in the air, a mob dispersed from the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Chowk," the report said.

On Friday, the Munger Police claimed that 100 bullets and two magazines were missing from the Purab Sarai police station. This police station was vandalised by agitators on Thursday who were not satisfied with the police action.

Local residents claimed that the Munger Police resorted to firing on Monday night around 11.45 p.m., leaving one person dead and several others injured.

Earlier, the Bihar Police had claimed that the firing was the work of some anti-social elements and not the police.

The Election Commission had directed the Bihar government to conduct a high level inquiry into the violence. Asangba Chuba AO, the Divisional Commissioner, has been given the responsibility of the investigation.

Meanwhile, a team of Congress leaders met the Governor and demanded strict action in the case.

"We have met the Governor of Bihar. During the half an hour meeting with him, he listened to our points and assured us that proper action will be taken."

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that the Munger incident was an attack on Hindutva.

"If such an incident would have taken place in Maharashtra, West Bengal or Rajasthan, the Governor and the BJP leaders would have asked for President's rule. As the incident has happened in Bihar which is ruled by the NDA, none of the leaders are talking about it," he said.