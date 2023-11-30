Municipal job case: CBI takes TMC councilor along with it, no news of arrest yet

Live
After a four hour raid at the residence of Trinamool Congress councilor and the Mayor-in-Council of Bidhannagar Municipal Corporation (BMC) Debraj Chakraborty, in connection with the municipalities recruitment irregularities case, the CBI sleuths left with the ruling party leader on Thursday.
Although he was seen getting into a CBI vehicle, till the time of filing of the report the central agency sleuths were yet to confirm whether Chakraborty had been arrested.
It is learnt that the CBI sleuths have taken Chakraborty to a studio in Nagerbazar area on the northern outskirts of Kolkata, which is owned by his wife, Aditi Munshi.
Aditi Munshi is an acclaimed devotional singer and also Trinamool Congress legislator from the Rajarhat-Gopalpur constituency in North 24 Parganas district in West Bengal.
Talking to the media while getting into the CBI vehicle, Chakraborty said he would speak after the investigation process was over since the probe was being conducted on the order of the Calcutta High Court.
To recall, Chakraborty, was summoned by the CBI sleuths in October last year for questioning in relation with a post-poll violence case.