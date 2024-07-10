  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Murmu calls for counter-measures

Murmu calls for counter-measures
x
Highlights

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday termed the terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir a ‘cowardly act’ and said it...

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday termed the terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir a ‘cowardly act’ and said it deserved condemnation and firm counter-measures.

In a post on X, Murmu said, "My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured." "The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm counter-measures.

My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the President said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X