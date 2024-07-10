Live
Just In
Murmu calls for counter-measures
New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday termed the terrorist attack on an Army convoy in Jammu and Kashmir a ‘cowardly act’ and said it deserved condemnation and firm counter-measures.
In a post on X, Murmu said, "My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured." "The attack on a convoy of Army personnel in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists is a cowardly act that deserves condemnation and firm counter-measures.
My sympathies are with the families of the bravehearts who laid down their lives in this ongoing war against terror in its all forms. I pray for the speedy recovery of those injured," the President said.