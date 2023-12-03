'Muslim women voted for BJP', says Zafar Islam

New Delhi : As the election trends were pouring in, BJP spokesperson Syed Zafar Islam said on Sunday the magic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guarantee was working in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Rajasthan and Muslim women had voted for the party.

Islam, while talking to IANS, said Muslim women have also voted for the BJP candidates in large numbers. "There will be a hung Assembly in Telangana. AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi is now out of the picture, as per election results trends," said Islam.

The BJP leader further said that the Congress leaders, who were giving false guarantees, suffered heavily against PM Modi's guarantee.

"The public has once again expressed trust in PM Modi's assurance. If derogatory language is used against PM Modi, the public will teach a lesson to the leaders who insult the Prime Minister," he said.

Islam said that Muslim women in Madhya Pradesh have also overwhelmingly voted for BJP. "The result of the work done by PM Modi for Muslim women is now apparent, and Muslim women have enthusiastically supported the BJP," said Islam.