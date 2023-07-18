Mystery Object: From the launch of Chandrayaan-3?

New Delhi: A mysterious object was found on the coast of Green Head in Western Australia sparking speculations that it could be from Chandrayaan-3 launch from India.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched aboard India’s heaviest rocket, the Launch Vehicle Mark-III putting it at a precise altitude above Earth. It is worth mentioning that the launch was seen in the Australian skies as the trajectory passed over the continent.

While Twitter is abuzz with speculation that it could be one of the spent stages of LVM-3, the Australian Space Agency has not confirmed it and the Indian space agency has also kept quiet so far. It could also be a spent stage from an old PSLV launch from India.

In a series of tweets, the Australian Space Agency said that they were making enquiries related to the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia.

However, the mysterious object has been deemed “safe” but authorities are still trying to identify what it is. “We are currently making inquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information,” the Australian space agency tweeted. It further asked locals to keep their distance from the object saying that as the origin of the object is unknown, the community should avoid handling or attempting to move the object.

“If the community spot any further suspected debris, they should report it to local authorities and notify the Australian Space Agency.