Live
- Make the State leprosy free: NLEP AD
- Advocate turns actor: The Vijayawada laywer acted in Virupaksha
- Strict action against illegal excavation of aqua ponds, warns Collector Raja Babu
- Red gram @ Rs135 per kg at all Rythu Bazaars in Vijayawada
- Section 144 clamped in Narasaraopet
- The Hans India known for its local flavour: Saikanth Varma
- Vizianagaram: Call to prevent child marriages
- Protect prime lands of Shanti Ashram, govt lands: JSP
- MP MVV Satyanarayana stresses the need to set up captive iron ore mines for VSP
- Thousands throng Srikalahasti temple on new moon day
Mystery Object: From the launch of Chandrayaan-3?
Twitter abuzz over ‘cylinder from space’ on Australian beach
New Delhi: A mysterious object was found on the coast of Green Head in Western Australia sparking speculations that it could be from Chandrayaan-3 launch from India.
The Chandrayaan-3 mission was launched aboard India’s heaviest rocket, the Launch Vehicle Mark-III putting it at a precise altitude above Earth. It is worth mentioning that the launch was seen in the Australian skies as the trajectory passed over the continent.
While Twitter is abuzz with speculation that it could be one of the spent stages of LVM-3, the Australian Space Agency has not confirmed it and the Indian space agency has also kept quiet so far. It could also be a spent stage from an old PSLV launch from India.
In a series of tweets, the Australian Space Agency said that they were making enquiries related to the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia.
However, the mysterious object has been deemed “safe” but authorities are still trying to identify what it is. “We are currently making inquiries related to this object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia. The object could be from a foreign space launch vehicle and we are liaising with global counterparts who may be able to provide more information,” the Australian space agency tweeted. It further asked locals to keep their distance from the object saying that as the origin of the object is unknown, the community should avoid handling or attempting to move the object.
“If the community spot any further suspected debris, they should report it to local authorities and notify the Australian Space Agency.