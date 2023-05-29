Mysuru: 10 persons died in head on collision between bus and car

Mysuru: Ten persons were died and another three injured when a Innova car in which they travelling rammed to a private bus near Kuruburu village on Kollegala main road on Monday.

The people who were traveling in the car are said to be from Bellary and came to city on tour. The mishap occured while they were coming to Mysuru city after visiting Male Madeshwara temple. District Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar has informed that a tragedy has occurred. It is learned that the death toll is likely to increase. Complete information will be available only after the police investigation is complete.

The names of the deceased are being traced by the police and there is a possibility that the information will be revealed after finding relatives of deceased.

The National Highway Authority did not cut the jungle on the side of the road so that the oncoming vehicles could not see it, hence such a terrible accident took place. State President of State Sugarcane Growers Association Kuruburu Shantakumar has issued a press release saying that the government should immediately pay Rs 10 lakh compensation to all the families who died in the accident. Today too, a terrible accident took place near Mysore, and more than six people died. The death toll is likely to rise further.

A case has been registered at T Narasipura police station and investigation is on.