Naga tribals hold massive rally in Manipur to urge Centre to resolve Naga political issue

Imphal: A massive rally was organised by the Naga tribals in Manipur on Wednesday demanding resolution of the decades-old Naga political issue based on the Framework Agreement, signed between the Central government and the NSCN-IM on August 3, 2015.

Organised by the United Naga Council (UNC), the apex body of the Nagas in Manipur, the huge rally was held in Manipur’s four Naga-dominated districts -- Tamenglong, Chandel, Ukhrul, and Senapati, which are along the Nagaland and Myanmar borders.

After the rallies in the four districts, the UNC submitted memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi through the Deputy Commissioners.

Holding placards and banners, the participants of the rally, comprising men and women, gave slogans for early solution to the Naga peace talks.

Apex Kuki tribal body Kuki organisation Kuki Inpi Manipur (KIM) and Hmar Inpui, the apex body of Hmar tribes, had supported the UNC’s mass rally.

The rally came amid ethnic strife between the Kuki tribals and the majority non-tribal Meitei in Manipur since May 3, that has left over 160 dead and over 700 injured of both communities.

The UNC, in a statement, said that Naga peace talks with the government have made significant progress with the signing of the historic Framework Agreement between the Centre and the NSCN-IM eight years ago. However, the inordinate delay in signing the ‘Final Agreement’ is a cause for concern and has the potential to derail the peace negotiation, it said. “Greater Nagalim”, along with the separate flags and constitution, are the NSCN-IM’s core demands causing the delay in the final resolution in the much expected Naga issue. Greater Nagalim stipulates the integration of Naga-inhabited areas of Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh, as well as Myanmar. There is stiff opposition to the NSCN-IM’s demand in the neighbouring states. In 2001, Manipur witnessed violent agitation against the NSCN-IM demand and even the state Assembly was partially burnt. Many people lost their lives when the ceasefire between the Centre and NSCN-IM was extended without territorial limits.

The KIM, in a statement, had said that at a critical time wherein the tribal Kukis of Manipur are being subjected to bear the brunt of "ethnic cleansing" being unleashed by the majority Meiteis, aided and abetted covertly by the state machineries, the KIM fully endorsed the proposed mass rally of UNC.