Nagpur: 74-year old Coronavirus attacked body buried in civic land after Cemetery refusal

Coronavirus in Nagpur: A 74-year-old man, who died of Coronavirus was buried on municipal land in Nagpur after a local Christian cemetery said it would only allow burial of his ashes after cremation. The victim, who was undergoing treatment at a government hospital here in Maharashtra since August 1, died on Sunday morning. He was a member of the local Protestant church.

Speaking on the issue, the victim's son said, "We approached the Jaripatka Christian Cemetery for burial. However, a member of the cemetery's committee told that the deceased's ashes could be buried there, citing the Covid-19 outbreak and the facility being located close to some residential premises." He added, "We wanted a regular traditional burial without cremation (burning of body) for which we were not getting permission. They were unwilling for burial of a Covid-19 patient in the Jaripatka cemetery."

"As it was getting late and the Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC) authorities were waiting for our approval for the last rites of the deceased. We had to take a decision and NMC were ready give us a burial place at their Mankapur crematorium premises. My father was buried there as per the Christian tradition," he said.

Speaking on this, Jaripatka Christian Cemetery president Ganesh Barve said, "The cemetery is situated in a residential locality and there was lack of space there due the rains.

There was also a problem of digging the grave due to rains. We referred to them instances in which some COVID-19 patients were cremated at ghats and their ashes were buried in the cemetery as per Christian rituals."