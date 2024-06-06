Naidu’s wish list: 3 cabinet posts, 2 MoS & LS Speaker

New Delhi : Is Andhra Pradesh going to set Desh ka Agenda? Will TDP leader N Chandrababu Naidu and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar play the role of kingmakers? Well if the fast-paced developments taking place in Delhi are any indication, it is clear that these two leaders are now going to play a key role in national politics. Though no leader was willing to speak about the speculations making rounds that they had given their wish list to Modi pertaining to the number of berths they were seeking in the cabinet, sources said that TDP chief had asked for three cabinet posts, two MoS and Lok Sabha speaker.

The BJP was of the view that the Speaker should be from BJP but if need be they may agree to TDP demand. Modi offered Naidu a seat next to him in the meeting and he along with Nitish Kumar were seen all in smiles exchanging some views. It is also being said that Naidu, who would be attending the meeting of NDA Parliamentary party on June 7, would be taking all his 16 MPs with him to Delhi.

Meanwhile, Naidu is said to have invited all the NDA partners to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Andhra Pradesh government near Mangalagiri. In all probability, he may swear in for the fourth time as CM either on June 9 or on June 12. A decision to the effect would be taken on Thursday after the meeting he would be having with Jana Sena and BJP leaders.

Sources said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde would be among the VVIPs who would be attending the swearing-in ceremony.

When asked if TDP would continue with NDA, Naidu shot back saying, “We contested elections together. TDP, Jana Sena and BJP contested the polls as one and we continue to be one. How can you think otherwise?” In reply to another question about the NDA meeting he said it was good.

Pawan Kalyan, who also attended the meeting, said it was a fruitful one and said his MPs now have tremendous responsibility both in development of the country and state.