NAKSHA to transform urban land governance via geospatial mapping
New Delhi: The Union government launched a two-day training workshop on Monday for District Magistrates and Collectors, preparing them for the nationwide rollout of the NAKSHA programme to transform urban land governance through the integration of advanced geospatial mapping and data analytics. NAKSHA is a one-year pilot under the Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme that aims to bring transparency, efficiency, and accessibility to urban land governance, the Rural Development ministry said in a statement.
The Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration and the Department of Land Resources co-organised the workshop to build administrative and technical readiness for the programme’s nationwide rollout. NAKSHA aims to eliminate ambiguity in land ownership, streamline property taxation, and strengthen the foundation for future urban planning and governance by leveraging cutting-edge geospatial mapping, GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System), and Web-GIS tools. This initiative marks a transformative step towards ‘One Nation, One Land Record’, ensuring that every parcel of urban land is digitally mapped and authenticated, the release said.