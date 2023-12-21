Names of Cabinet Mins may be approved today: Rajasthan Chief Minister meets PM Modi

Jaipur: If political sources are to be believed, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma may expand his Cabinet this week and has even met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national Capital.

Sharma has gone to the national Capital with both of his Deputy Chief Ministers Diya Kumari and Premchand Bairwa in tow. Sharma reached Parliament House on Thursday morning with Bairwa

Sharma met Modi and will also meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP National President JP Nadda where the names can be finalised, said sources.

Political experts say that fresh faces may be given significance in the new Cabinet. However, there may be more emphasis on reconciling the Chief Minister and the central leadership on the basis of caste equations.

At the same time, a strategy for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections would also be seen in the Cabinet of the Bhajan Lal Government. New people may get a chance in the Cabinet, at the same time, before the Lok Sabha elections, MLAs will be included in the Cabinet by balancing social equations.