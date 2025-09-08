Nandamuri Balakrishna Becomes First South Indian Actor to Ring NSE Bell

Renowned film actor Nandamuri Balakrishna has achieved another rare distinction. He created a record by becoming the first South Indian actor to ring the bell at the National Stock Exchange in Mumbai.

At the invitation of NSE officials, Balakrishna visited the Stock Exchange along with a team from Basavatarakam Cancer Hospital. His fans expressed their joy at Balakrishna receiving this rare honor.

It is a tradition for guests to ring the bell during special events and celebrations at the NSE. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman rang the bell on the occasion of the NSE's Silver Jubilee.

It is also customary for companies entering the stock market for the first time through an IPO to ring the bell to begin raising funds. In the past, actor Ajay Devgn also rang the NSE bell as part of his movie promotions.



