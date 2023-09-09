Live
- Need to change environment of global trust deficit to relationship of trust: Modi
- Director Raghavendra Rao condemns Chandrababu arrest, says no democracy in state
- CID arrests TDP chief with all evidences only, Says Peddireddy
- The real joy of Alina Khan - Biba of ‘Joyland’
- First all-women Pune team scales ‘challenging’ Mt Sudarshan
- The versatility of lip and cheek tints
- POEM procedure safe for treating Achalasia Cardia: Expert
- Threads rolls out ‘keyword search’ to more countries, including India
- Chandrababu arrest: No veneagance, had evidence, YSRCP
- Lokesh left for Vijayawada
Just In
Narendra Modi replaces India in nameplate at G20 Summit, introducing 'Bharat' as a new name
Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the opening remarks at the G-20 summit at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi.
New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered the opening remarks at the G-20 summit at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, Delhi. The word Bharat was etched on the plate in front of him. Actually, there is an intense discussion in the country right now over India vs. Bharat, with some suggesting that India's name be changed to Bharat.
During the G-20 summit, the plate in front of Prime Minister Modi had BHARAT inscribed in English rather than India. In such a case, the debate over whether the rumors of altering the country's name were accurate was reignited. However, no official statement has been issued regarding this yet.
The discussion over changing the country's name sparked when Draupadi Murmu, the country's president, on Tuesday extended an invitation to dinner in which the President of Bharat was used instead of the President of India. Following this, opposition leaders responded angrily to Modi's government. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has ordered party leaders and Union ministers to avoid political squabbles.
In addition, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Smriti Irani has responded to this on the social networking platform X (previously Twitter). She wrote, The new name of hope and faith is Bharat. When a country has an official meeting, the name of that country also appears on the plate in front of its representative, signifying that the person in the meeting is representing that country.
https://twitter.com/smritiirani/status/1700383492453155271?s=20