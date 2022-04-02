Narendra Modi will get name and fame

Sri Narendra Modi -date of birth September 17th, 1950 at 11.40 am, Gujarat, birth star Anuradha 2nd Adam, zodiac sign Scorpio, ascendant Scorpio.

Lagna tells about a person's structure, determination, power, and courage. 6th house tells about debts, disease and enemies. Lagna lord Mars occupied Lagna along with 9th lord moon. Hence native will have courageous nature and honest and sincere person. In his horoscope, the native has two powerful Raja yogas. That is Richikamahapurusha yoga. Due to this yoga, native will have outstanding leadership qualities. He has taken bold steps like Ramajanmabhoomi, which is under construction and introducing 370article in Kashmir. 2nd yoga is Neechabangharajayoga. Whenever a native has 9th lord in Neechabangha, the native will be born into a poor family.

Due to his hard work and sincerity, he reached the topmost and most prestigious position as PM. Jupiter occupied the 4th house and aspecting 10th house. 10th house occupied by Venus and Saturn. And sun, Mercury and Ketu settled in 11th house. Due to these good combinations of planetary positions, the native will make strong decisions and be a very successful leaders for our country. He will maintain excellent relationships with foreign countries. As per Navamsha chakra, Lagna lord venus is in 11th house along with Rahu. Sun and Mercury occupied 4th house. Hence he will have a lot of disturbances with state CMs. As per the Dasamsha chart, Lagna lord venus occupied 4th house and 10th lord moon occupied Lagna. Hence, nobody can beat him in his profession.

From 05.05.2021 to 05.05.2028, the native will run Mars major period. For scorpio ascendant, mars islagna lord. Mars occupied Lagna. Hence, Sri Narendra Modi will get excellent developments during this major period. He will get his name and fame in World top leaders honour him.

From 02.10.2021 to 20.10.2022, the native will run Mars major period by Rahu sub-period. During this period, his near relatives will expire. He will have disturbances with his colleagues. No proper relationship with states CMs. From 20.10.2022 to 26.09.2023, the native will run Mars major period by Jupiter sub-period. During this period, the country's financial position will be very sound. PM will maintain sound government health. Centre-State relations will be good. If the central government goes for mid-term polls during this period, BJP may capture 400 seats.

From the moon sign, from 2022 April 10th Rahu will occupy the 6th house. April 13th Jupiter will occupy 5th house. Hence Jupiter and rahu will give excellent results. But April 29th Saturn will occupy 4th house. It is called Ardhashtamashani. Thus 74 days, native will get minor health problems etc.