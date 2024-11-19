Naresh sent to judicial custody till Nov 25

Jaipur : Naresh Meena, the Independent candidate who slapped a Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) during the bypolls held on November 13 on the Deoli-Uniara seat, appeared in court for the second time and was sent to judicial custody till November 25, confirmed officials on Monday.

The officials said that the Meena Community took out a rally supporting Naresh Meena and also submitted a memorandum to different officials extending their support to him and demanding his quick release.

Naresh was produced in the court through video conferencing on charges of slapping the SDM during the bye-election in Samaravata village.

Naresh was also accused of inciting supporters who rescued him after the police arrested him.

Thereafter, Judicial Magistrate Harsh Meena ordered to keep him in judicial custody till November 25.

Tonk police arrested Naresh Meena again on Saturday in a case of arson and he was brought to Kotwali police station.

Naresh Meena was interrogated in the police station overnight and the next day on Sunday evening, he was presented before the Deoli Court Judicial Magistrate Harsh Meena through video conferencing who ordered to send him to judicial custody till November 25.

Meanwhile, advocates appearing on behalf of Naresh Meena pleaded for bail.

The Nagarfort police station incharge Raghuveer Singh said that during the Deoli-Uniara Assembly bypoll, a case was registered against Naresh Meena and his supporters under several sections, including assault on SDM, obstruction of government work, in which there is also a case of freeing the accused from police custody during arrest.

On Monday, a rally was taken out by the Meena Samaj at all tehsil headquarters, including the district headquarters and a memorandum was submitted demanding release of Meena.

This memorandum was submitted to the administrative officers in the name of the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Governor etc.

It may be noted that on the day of polling on November 13, Naresh Meena slapped SDM Amit Chaudhary. After incidents of violence and arson, he was arrested on November 15.

Angry with this, the Meena community held a meeting at many places, including the district headquarters on Sunday and decided to take out a peaceful rally in the name of the President, Prime Minister, Chief Minister, Governor etc. at all tehsil headquarters and submit a memorandum to the administrative officials demanding the release of Naresh Meena.

At the district headquarters, too, a memorandum was submitted to the Collector. People also said that Naresh Meena and the villagers are innocent in this case.