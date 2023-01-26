Nari Shakti, cultural diversity, nature and wildlife adorns R-Day parade

New Delhi: Nari Shakti was at full display at the 74th Republic Day parade at the Kartavya Path held in New Delhi as the first Tribal women President Dr Draupadi Murmu took the salute. Besides displaying the overwhelming defence prowess, the parade featured glimpses of India's rich cultural heritage, tribal culture, and people's relationship with nature.

President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and this year's chief guest, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi are among the dignitaries who were present at the venue. A combined band and marching contingent of the Egyptian Armed Forces also took part in the parade that started around 10:30 am and ended close to noon after a fly-past. The Egyptian contingent included 144 soldiers representing the main branches of the Egyptian Armed Forces and it was led by Col Mahmoud Mohamed Abdelfattah Elkharasawy

An all-women contingent of the Central Reserve Police Force, the Assam Rifles which had a mixed contingent, with an equal number of riflemen and riflewomen. Kerala's tableau reflecting the theme 'Nari Shakti' portraying Karthyayani Amma, the winner of Nari Shakti Puraskar in 2020 who top scored the literacy examination at the age of 96 , the power of feminine divinity, 'Shakti Rupena Samsthita' demonstrated through art and dance forms by Ministry of Culture were some of the Highlights of the parade.

While Andhra Pradesh showcased the Sankranthi festival Prabhala Theertham, Jharkhand's tableau showcased legendary tribal hero Birsa Munda and the famous Baidyanath Temple with Sohrai paintings on its side panels Munda had fought against the British in the 19th century and is revered as the "God of the Earth" in tribal society. Uttarakhand showcased its wildlife and religious sites. In the foreground of the state tableau, reindeer, deer and various birds were shown roaming in the world-famous Corbett National Park.

The tableau by the Central Public Works Department focused on biodiversity conservation, with the highlight being the reintroduction of cheetah in India 70 years after the feline went extinct from the country. The Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) at the Republic Day parade on Kartavya Path, celebrating the International Year of Millets declared by the United Nations.