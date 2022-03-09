Narrow escape for passengers from being run over by Shatabdi Express, one dead

Kolar: Hundreds of train passengers who were standing on the tracks had a fortuitous escape when they missed being run over by a Shatabdi Express in Kolar district of Karnataka on Wednesday. However, one person died after being run over by the train while two others were seriously injured.

The incident took place at Tekal railway station near Malur in Kolar district. Two passenger trains were stopped at the station to allow the passage of the Shatabdi train. The trains were stopped on either side of the tracks. The Shatabdi Express going towards Chennai from Mysuru was supposed to pass on the mid-track.

However, hundreds of passengers from the two passenger trains who had gotten down stood on the tracks. As the Shatabdi rushed towards the station, the people gathered on the tracks ran helter skelter and narrowly missed being hit by the train.

Though other people shouted and alerted those on the tracks, one person came under the train and died on the spot. The identity of the person is yet to be established as the body was totally crushed. The two injured persons have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

The Tekal police and the railway police rushed to the spot after the incident. It is being probed that when the express train was arriving why did the station authorities not alert the people and move them away from the tracks.