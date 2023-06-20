NASA wants India to join Moon mission

New Delhi: Of late, officials of the American space agency NASA are talking about roping in India for NASA’s Artemis Accords, which are an American-led effort to return humans to the Moon by 2025, with the ultimate goal of expanding space exploration to Mars and beyond.A US space expert hoped that cooperation in the field of space would be one of the major areas of discussion between PM Modi and US President Joe Biden during their meeting in the US next week.

The officials said that as of now, there are 25 signatories to the Artemis Accords and hoped that India becomes the 26th country.



-They are of the view that India and the US should do more things together in the Artemis programme. “The relationship between the US and India is absolutely critical on Earth, and possibly even more so in space,” they said. They also described India as a “sleeping giant” for whom the sky is no longer the limit and urged India to join the US’ lunar programme.

