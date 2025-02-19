Nashik team studies Maha Kumbh planning

Mahakumbh Nagar: A high-level team from Nashik visited Prayagraj to conduct a comprehensive study of the arrangements for the upcoming Mahakumbh 2025. The team inspected various locations, including the venue, ghats, akhadas, and other significant sites associated with Mahakumbh 2025, observing the preparations first hand.

They gathered information concerning internal traffic management, crowd control, sanitation, and various administrative aspects of the event.

The team was led by Divisional Commissioner Dr Praveen Gedam and included officials from various departments, such as Special Inspector General of Police Dattatraya Karale, District Magistrate Jalaj Sharma, Municipal Commissioner Manisha Khatri, and CEO of Nashik Metropolitan Region Development Authority Manik Gursal. The team departed for Prayagraj from Nashik on February 17. The Nashik administration aimed to assess the arrangements for Mahakumbh 2025 in order to better prepare for the Kumbh Mela 2027, which will be held in Nashik.

During their visit, the team carefully analysed the arrangements in Prayagraj to ensure effective planning for the upcoming event. The team also collected information about the increasing number of devotees, traffic systems, security management, and health facilities during Mahakumbh. This study is intended to aid the Nashik administration in formulating a concrete plan for the future Kumbh Mela. District Magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand of Prayagraj presented a detailed plan for organising Mahakumbh 2025, covering various critical aspects such as traffic management, security arrangements, public health, and provisions for devotees.

He discussed how the Prayagraj administration has integrated a variety of services, including digital connectivity, information management, and emergency protocols. Following the presentation, the Nashik team engaged with several key officials to address their inquiries.

They also visited the Integrated Command Control Center (ICCC) in Prayagraj, which oversees city operations during Mahakumbh. This center is equipped with over 2,500 CCTV cameras that monitor activities throughout the area. Officials from multiple sectors—including police, administration, fire service and emergency management—are stationed at the centre.

Additionally, the team learned that representatives from other departments, such as railways, telecommunications, disaster management, and the Border Security Force (BSF), are also present to facilitate coordination of various services. These arrangements serve as a model for Nashik to enhance its management strategies.