Centre supported TG & AP on river water sharing for 11 years: Kishan Reddy

Hyderabad/New Delhi: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said that the Centre has formally announced the formation of a new committee to resolve long-standing water disputes between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The move, he said, reflects the Centre’s commitment to cooperative federalism and its sustained efforts over the past 11 years to support both states in addressing river water sharing issues.

In a statement on Friday, the minister explained that the Centre has consistently provided platforms for dialogue and coordination to ensure equitable solutions. As part of this effort, the Krishna Water Dispute Tribunal-II (KWDT-II) was constituted on October 6, 2023, with additional terms of reference to reassess Krishna river allocations. While its two-year term was set to end on August 1, 2025, ongoing hearings on Krishna water usage prompted the Centre to extend the tribunal’s tenure by another year, until July 31, 2026.

Highlighting the legal framework, Reddy noted that Chapter 9, Section 84 of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act mandated the creation of an Apex Council to oversee Krishna and Godavari water usage. The Apex Council meeting held on July 16, 2025, in New Delhi under the chairmanship of Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, was attended by the Chief Ministers of both states. During the meeting, both leaders raised concerns over water disputes, leading to the decision to form a joint committee comprising representatives from the Centre and the two states.

Following nominations from Telangana on December 23, 2025, the Centre has now notified the committee. It will be chaired by the head of the Central Water Commission. Telangana’s representatives include the Water Resources Department Advisor, Irrigation Principal Secretary, Special Secretary, and Engineer-in-Chief.

Andhra Pradesh will be represented by its Water Resources Special Secretary, Advisor, Irrigation Engineer-in-Chief, and Chief Engineer. In addition, the chairpersons of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and Godavari River Management Board (GRMB), along with the Chief Engineers of the National Water Development Agency (NWDA) and the Central Water Commission (CWC), will serve as members.

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy emphasised that the Centre is committed to facilitating technical and legal examination of disputes to ensure fair distribution of river waters. He urged both state governments to cooperate fully with the committee’s proceedings, stressing that the resolution of these disputes is vital for the future of agriculture, drinking water supply, and industrial development in the region.