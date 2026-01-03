TGBIE to send Inter exams hall tickets to parents via WhatsApp

Hyderabad: The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TGBIE) has introduced a new initiative to enhance transparency and parental involvement in the conduct of the Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE)–2026.

Announcing the decision on Friday, the Board said that for the first time, hall tickets will be sent directly to parents’ registered WhatsApp numbers, enabling them to preview and verify student details well ahead of the examinations. A download link will be shared via WhatsApp to the mobile numbers provided by parents. Through this facility, both first-year and second-year Intermediate students can access a preview of their hall tickets. First-year students can download the preview by entering their SSC roll number and date of birth, while second-year students can use their first-year hall ticket number and date of birth.

In addition to basic details, the preview hall ticket for second-year students will also display first-year marks for passed subjects, details of failed subjects, and the complete examination schedule. This feature is aimed at giving parents a comprehensive view of their child’s academic status and exam timetable.

Parents have been advised to thoroughly verify all particulars on the preview hall ticket, including subjects, medium of instruction, group, photograph, signature and personal details. In case of any discrepancies, they should immediately inform the college principal or the District Intermediate Education Officer (DIEO) / Nodal Officer concerned for correction.

The Board has also announced the schedule for practical and supplementary examinations. Intermediate practical examinations will be conducted from February 2 to 21, 2026. The English practical examination will be held on January 21 for first-year students and January 22 for second-year students. The Ethics and Human Values Examination (for backlog students) is scheduled for January 23, followed by the Environmental Education Examination on January 24.

Officials noted that with most parents now using smartphones, the WhatsApp-based communication system will ensure quicker access to hall tickets, early identification of errors, and improved coordination among students, parents, colleges, and district authorities.

The Controller of Examinations expressed confidence that the initiative would facilitate the smooth conduct of the Intermediate Public Examinations–2026 while strengthening parental engagement in the academic process.