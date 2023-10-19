National Games kicks off in Goa, to be formally inaugurated on Oct 26

Panaji: The 37th National Games began in Goa with Badminton tournament taking place on Thursday, much before its formal inauguration.

On Thursday morning, Badminton tournament kicked off in the presence of Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Sports Minister Govind Gaude and others at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium, here.

The 37th National Games will be formally inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 26 at 6.30 p.m. in Goa.

“This is a dream we have harboured for the past 10 years and immense efforts have been placed to host the event here. This edition of the National Games will be a great success. I hope it will serve as the perfect platform for all athletes to shine in the future at the Asian Games, Commonwealth Games and the Olympics,” Sawant said.

“Though Goa is renowned for its sea and sand, we aspire for it to be equally celebrated for its sporting ability,” he said.

Govind Gaude said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has got a great vision and encourages each athlete for taking India ahead in the field of sports.

“In line with that, we are marching ahead with the 37th National Games Goa. We are certain this tournament will be a great success,” he said.