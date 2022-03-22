National Theatre Festival kick-starts in Paradip

Paradip: The 19th National Theatre Festival, Canfest-2022, kick started on March 19 at Jayadev Sadan in the port city of Paradip in a grand manner with P L Haranadh, chairman, Paradip Port Trust (PPT), as the chief guest.

Several troupes from different parts of the State and country are participating in the fest. Among others, Asish Kumar Bose, deputy chairman, PPT, VS Jain, ED, Paradip Refinery, Y K Singh, DIG, Paradip Coast Guard, Capt. Atulya Kumar Mohapatra, president, CANMASS, were among the guests at the inaugural. The programme was coordinated by Sriman Narayan Mishra, Secretary, CANMASS.

The annual theatre extravaganza, Canfest, which was discontinued for the last couple of years due to Covid pandemic, is back again with a bang. Eight renowned theatre groups across the country are participating. Canfest-2022 is being organised by the leading cultural organisation of the Port city CANMASS in collaboration with Union Ministry of Culture, Sangeet Natak Academy, Eastern Zonal Cultural Centre(NEZCC), Kolkata, Paradip Port Trust, Paradip IFFCO, Indian Oil Paradip Refinery, JSW.

The Flying Feather's Art Association, New Delhi, presented the inaugural Hindi play "Babuji", written and directed by Rajesh Kumar Singh.