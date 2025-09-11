Nationwide SIR soon?

New Delhi: A crucial meeting of the Election Commission of India (ECI) with its state officials to discuss preparations for a pan-India rollout of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was held on Wednesday.

The meeting discussed the preparedness of states regarding SIR, ECI sources said. The state CEOs affirmed that groundwork would be concluded this month. The Election Commission will hold more meetings with the northeastern states on Thursday.

Sources said no date has been decided yet, but a nationwide SIR could be announced very soon.

The EC officials presented the Commission's SIR policy. The chief electoral officer of Bihar also shared the state's experience in implementing SIR. This is the third CEO meeting since Gyanesh Kumar took over as the chief election commissioner in February. However, Wednesday's day-long meeting assumes significance as officials discuss the preparedness of a pan-India SIR. There are indications that the exercise will commence later this year, ahead of the 2026 assembly elections in Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu, and West Bengal.

The primary aim of the intensive revision is to weed out foreign illegal migrants by checking their place of birth.